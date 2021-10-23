Athens State to host ‘Haints & Saints’ haunted walk next week

ATHENS, Ala. — One of Athens’ oldest establishments will return next week as part of the city’s Halloween festivities.

The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association will host the “Haints and Saints: Tales of History and the Unexplained from Athens State’s 200 Years Guided Tour” on Friday, October 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Athens State University.

The event will be part of the college’s Athens Forever Bicentennial Series of Events.

During the festivities, guests can enjoy a guided walking tour of the campus and nearby historic districts to hear about the college’s lore, history, and unexplained events.

The tour is open to ages 12 and up. Tickets are $10 per person and available on eventbrite.com.