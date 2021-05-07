Athens set to start mosquito control program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Despite reports of a country-wide flower shortage, North Alabama florists are busy taking orders and arranging special orders for Mom's special day.

"They're ordering online, they're coming in and buying," said Jessa Harris, owner of The Flower Shoppe of Providence. "It is fun chaos, yeah we have a good time here."

With Mother's Day less than 48 hours away, fresh bouquets, and gifts adorn the countertops of the Providence-based florist.

"Our most popular flowers I would say are our lilies. We do signature bouquets and those are really popular and wrap bouquets, not many florists do just a fresh wrap," said Harris.

Harris says they're seeing up a slight uptick in Mother's Day orders this year.

"As you can tell, we got another shipment in today, and we're not running out of flowers. I think we're going to be just fine," said Harris.

But Harris says several months ago, it was a very different story.

"There was a flower shortage, some of the farms were shutting down due to COVID. When you shut the farms down for two months, then we reap the benefits now," said Harris.