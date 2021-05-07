Athens set to start mosquito control program

ATHENS, Ala. – Summertime is coming, which means so are mosquitoes. The City of Athens is set to start its mosquito control program Monday, May 10.
Weather permitting the 2021 schedule will be the same as the 2020 schedule. Brad Gee, who oversees the program said the spraying will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Beekeepers who have hives inside the city limits can contact Gee at 256-262-1415 or send him an email. He will keep a list of hive locations and trucks will avoid spraying when bees are foraging.
A full route map and schedule can be found here.