Athens seeking community input as they craft a master development plan to follow into 2040

ATHENS, Ala. – The City of Athens is working on a development plan to carry its growth through the year 2040. There’s also no shortage of opinions about what the city should focus on. However, residents will get a significant say in what goes into the plan.

Residents filled the council chambers last week to get a better idea of what Athens 2040 is. In short, it’s a development plan that gives residents an opportunity to shape their community over the next two decades.

Limestone County is the fastest-growing county in Alabama. Leaders in small-town Athens admit they have at times been playing catch-up when it comes to economic growth. That’s where Athens 2040 comes in. The plan will not be enacted by a few people in a room, but rather by the collective voices that call Athens home.

“This is not a city of Athens project. This is for the City of Athens as a whole,” said Lakeisha Johnson, a Planner for the city.

Athens is partnering with Tennessee-based, Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to craft the development plan. Mayor Ronnie Marks says a long-term development plan is needed as more young families move to limestone county.

“If you put 2.5 people in each of those units, then you can tell your population in the City of Athens will be 35-40 thousand people in the next few years,” said Mayor Marks.

The planning firm recently took questions from residents while also outlining the strengths and weaknesses Athens faces with their future development. Among the strengths: location, the feel of Athens square, and cost of living. As far as weaknesses: attracting a younger workforce and growing without compromising the small-town character many residents would like to maintain.

Another major concern from residents is keeping space between subdivisions while also finding housing for students and young families

“Now that I’ve moved to Athens, I still have students that say, can you help me find someplace to live?” said one educator.

Others wonder if the plan will be flexible.

“It’s a dynamic world, things are going to change. I just want to get to where I want to go,” said one man.

Mayor Marks says he’s always preached public safety as a top priority for Athens. However, after talking to youth commissioners, he found most of them felt safe and had different priorities they’d like to see Athens pursue.

“They understand that (safety is important) and yet they said their top priorities were quality of life,” said Marks.

Just under 100 residents participated in person and digitally for the introduction of Athens 2040.

The city is hosting a Planapalooza from May 15th to the 19th to allow citizens to engage with city leaders. More details will be released soon.

Visit the Athens 2040 website for more information

Downtown Athens is also working on the Merchant’s Alley project in hopes of creating an area people of all ages can enjoy downtown.

