Athens roundabout project to begin construction next month

ATHENS, Ala. — Work will officially begin on a new roundabout in Athens next month.

According to the city’s utilities department, the roundabout on Pryor Street will start on Wednesday, September 15. The street will be shut down in front of the Athens Seventh-Day Adventist Church for construction.

Golden Eagle Drive and Boardwalk will remain open and the church itself will have access to its parking lot and residents will have access to their driveways.

Ahead of construction, on Wednesday, September 1, message boards will be installed warning of the pending closure. The following week on September 8, detour signs will be installed.

Hobbs Street will serve as the detour.

Work on the project is expected to take six months, depending on weather.