Athens resident gets moved to clean apartment after News 19 story

ATHENS, Ala. – We have an update now to a story we first told you about Thursday.

Tamara Green, a tenant at Oak Leaf Apartments, reached out to News 19 for help after she discovered a mold infestation in her apartment.

Green is pregnant, and was worried about her safety, even moving her mattress into the living room to sleep.

After the story ran Thursday, Tamara reached out, letting us know she has now been moved to a new apartment that is mold-free while they fix her old one.

An inspector found there was a leak coming from the pipes in Green’s walls – a repair that will require some of those walls to be broken down and rebuilt.