Athens postpones free COVID testing due to weather

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A free COVID-19 testing clinic planned for Monday in Athens has been moved to Wednesday, January 5.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., anyone can go to the Hometown Grocery parking lot at 608 South Jefferson Street in Athens for a free COVID-19 test.

No insurance will be required and no symptoms are necessary to be tested.

The PCR tests will offer results in 48 hours.

The Athens-Limestone Family Resource Center, North Alabama Health Education Center (AHEC) and the University of Alabama at Birmingham will host the event.

For more information, visit their website here or call (256) 230-0880.