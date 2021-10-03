Athens Police searching for missing man

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Police (APD) are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 74-year-old man.

According to APD, the missing person is Jesse “Michael” Felker, 74, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet and 10-inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He is possibly wearing blue jean shorts.

Police say he may be disoriented and left his home in the Forrest Hills subdivision without telling his wife.

While his location is unknown, he recently talked about “getting back to Kentucky.”

He is possibly in a white Ford F-150 crew cab truck with Alabama US Army tag YKD730.

Anyone with information related to finding Felker should call the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.