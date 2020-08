ATHENS, Ala. – Athens police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station and gunpoint Thursday evening.

The robbery happened just before 6 p.m. at the Fuel City at the intersection of Market and Hines streets. Police said a man with a mask on came into the store, pointed a gun at the manager and demanded money.

The man left walking south on Hines Street.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the suspect pictured is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.