Man, woman killed in train wreck in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – A man and woman were killed following a train wreck in Athens.

Athens Police say they were called to investigate two deaths at the McClellan Street train crossing Monday afternoon.

Coroner Mike West said a man and woman were killed by blunt force trauma. The two people were not in a vehicle at the time of the accident, according to reports.

The male victim was identified as Lakerris Petty, 37, of Athens and the female victim was identified as Brandy Louise Parker, 31.

Reports say the train was traveling north when the wreck happened around 1:30 PM. Floyd Johnson, Athens Chief of Police, said that train crews did everything they could to warn the people to get off the tracks.

Athens Police asked people to avoid the area until Monday evening.

The train was moved around 3:30 PM.

