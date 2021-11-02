Athens Police Chief allows beards for a good cause

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson doesn’t allow his officers to grow their facial hair – that is until now. Officers will be allowed to participate in “No-Shave November” in honor of one of their co-workers.

Bert Bradford, Director of Athens Cemetery and Parks and Recreation has twin 11-year-old daughters, one of whom is fighting cancer.

Chief Johnson said it seems like someone in the city family is impacted with sickness, especially cancer.

“This is our first year to participate in ‘No-Shave November’,” said Johnson. “I thought this would be one way to publicly show how much we are thinking about them as his daughter fights this disease.”

Officers who choose to participate will donate $25 in support of the Bradford family and will be required to keep their beards neat and trimmed. Johnson said so far there are already 12 to 14 officers signed up to grow out their beards.

Other fundraisers for the Bradford family have been organized, like a luncheon planned by the Athens Gas Department and City of Athens Relay for Life Team to help cover travel expenses for treatment at Vanderbilt.

That luncheon planned for November 18 is already sold out.