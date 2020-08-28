Athens Pep Rally on the Square postponed to Saturday

ATHENS, Ala. – Pep Rally on the Square in Athens has been postponed due to potentially severe weather.

The rally was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, August 28. Athens City Schools announced the event has been pushed back to Saturday, August 29 at 3:15 if weather permits.

The annual event celebrates Athens High School’s first football game of the season. The district said social distancing and masks are a must during the event.

Athens City Schools will dismiss early Friday on the Pep Rally schedule as planned. There will be no latchkey services today.

Dismissals are as follows:

Pre-K at 2 p.m.

Elementary Academies at 2:15 p.m.

Athens Intermediate at 2:30 p.m.

Athens High and Athens Renaissance at 2:30 p.m.

Athens Middle at 2:40