Athens officials warn of fixed-rate utility bill scam

ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Athens said a scammer claiming to be an Athens Utilities representative called a resident offering them a fixed-rate utility bill.

The city said it was notified that an Athens Utilities customer reported receiving a call offering signups for a fixed-rate monthly utility bill. The utility company is not making these calls, officials said.

Customers who receive a call about their utility bill should not give out information, officials said. Instead, they should hang up and call Athens Utilities directly at 256-233-8750 to ensure they are talking to a utilities representative.