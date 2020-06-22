Athens non-profit brings back event to cleanup litter in community.

ATHENS, Ala. – The Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful (KALB) Big Cash For Trash Challenge has started again after being postponed in March, due to COVID-19.

The non-profit event, sponsored by Indorama Ventures Sustainable Solutions, allows participants from now until August 28th, to perform cleanups around Limestone County.

Individuals and groups may register to clean up half a mile section of roadway in the county, perform said cleaning and then inform KALB. Once verified, an individual’s or group name will be put into a drawing for the “Big Cash” prizes, including $100, $1,000 and more.

The more half-mile sections of roadway registered, cleaned, and verified, the more chances volunteers have to win.

KALB will provide trash bags, gloves, safety vests and litter grabbers for participants.

Those interested can register online at www.KALBCares.com. For more information call 256-233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com.