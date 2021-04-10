Athens motorcycle club fundraises for Special Olympics

MADISON, Ala. – The Athens chapter of Iron Legacy Motorcycle Club hosted their third annual “Dream Ride” today benefiting the men, women, and kids involved with Special Olympics.

The group charged $20 per motorcycle to join them on their 65-mile ride beginning and ending at Redstone Harley Davidson in Madison.

The event today, complete with live music, giveaways, and even a food truck, is just one of the ways they’ve fundraised tens of thousands of dollars over the past year.

To many of the club members, this cause hits close to home.

“It touches close to my heart because I have a special needs daughter, so I enjoy it. It’s all about the kids, it’s not about me, it’s not about anybody, it’s all about the kids,” Athens Iron Legacy chapter President Randy Ruper said.

Iron Legacy is a motorcycle club not only spread out over the United States but in countries like Guatemala, Canada, Germany, and more; many host fundraisers of their own making contributions to the Special Olympics.