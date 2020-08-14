Athens Mayoral hopefuls take stage in virtual forum

ATHENS, Ala — Three City of Athens mayoral hopefuls took the stage against incumbent mayor Ronnie Marks on Thursday.

The candidates included Russell Johnson, Brian Terry, and Mark Wilson. The virtual forum was hosted by the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce.

The forum also included a debate between Athens City Council District 4 candidates, Marcia Day, and Dana Henry.

Voting will take place on August 25, starting at 7 a.m.

Click the video to watch WHNT’s recap on Thursday’s event.

A full link to the forum can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page: