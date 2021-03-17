Athens man shot by Lincoln County deputy after chase

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Lincoln County deputy shot a man from Athens after a chase Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Jaylen Edward Jordan, 21, of Athens, Ala., was taken to a Nashville-area hospital Tuesday with what was believed to be a non-life threatening injury, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Jordan refused to stop the UTV he was driving when a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputy tried to stop him Tuesday, according to TBI. Giles County deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers joined in the pursuit, and Lincoln County deputies also joined in when the chase entered Lincoln County, authorities said.

Jordan wrecked the UTV in the 300 block of Boonshill Road and ran behind a nearby house, authorities said. When deputies found him, they said he pulled a gun. One Lincoln County deputy fired a shot and hit Jordan, they said.

TBI agents are investigating the case.