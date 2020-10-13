Athens man re-arrested after asking for THC-positive vape pen back

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Athens man was re-arrested after attempting to get a confiscated vape pen back.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Lance Thornton, 24, was originally arrested Thursday for public intoxication at the Lowe’s in Athens.

An employee had asked a LCSO deputy to keep an eye on Thornton. The deputy followed Thornton to Walmart, where he was arrested.

While being arrested, deputies found three fake $100 bills on Thornton. He said he wanted to cooperate with deputies in locating additional counterfeit bills, but was incoherent when investigators arrived.

He was arrested for public intoxication. Investigators found a vape pen in his vehicle and it tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

After bonding out on the public intoxication charges, Thornton came to the Sheriff’s Office Friday, asking for his pen back.

Investigators said he couldn’t have the pen back because of the THC in it and he continued to insist on having it back. After being warned he was about to be arrested on the counterfeit and drug charges, he continued to argue, resulting in his re-arrest.

He was charged with three counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree illegal possession of marijuana and was released from the Limestone County Jail on $16,000 bond.