Athens man makes 9/11 tribute in his yard

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ala. – An Athens man has taken a personal approach to honor those we lost in the 9/11 terrorist attack 20 years ago.

Aaron Wickham made a piece of art out of his front yard as a 9/11 tribute.

He included the Statue of Liberty, the Twin Towers, rescue workers, and other commemorative symbols.

“The first responders, our military that go out and fight against terrorism every day, puts themselves on the front line. The 343 firemen that lost their lives, that went in and did not come back,” said Wickham. “I pay my respects to every single person who was affected by this and still is affected by this.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News