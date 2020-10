CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm an Athens man died at the hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the road and hit a house.

State troopers say Kolter Max Williams, 23 was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Hwy 278 at the 71 mile marker, around eight miles west of Cullman.

State Troopers continue to investigate.