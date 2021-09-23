Athens man charged with theft after multiple vehicle burglaries

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — An Athens man is in custody after multiple vehicle burglaries in the Tanner and Clements communities.

Authorities say they received the reports in the early morning hours of September 23 and eventually School Resource Officer Caleb King, also a deputy with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, received a tip on the vehicle and tag number involved with the incidents.

King located the vehicle on Ripley Road saw the stolen items in the vehicle with Limestone County investigators assisting.

Officials identified Tyrese Jamal Sales as the offender, though he was not on the scene. However, he was found by authorities at an apartment in the 12000 block of Lawngate Road.

Sales barricaded himself in the apartment, where he does not reside, and after negotiations failed, officials made entry and Sales was taken into custody.

Authorities charged Sales with four counts of theft in the second degree and the stolen property was recovered from the home, including several firearms. Sales is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center, but bail has not been set.