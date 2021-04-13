Athens man charged with shooting brother’s car during altercation

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens police say a man who was angry at his brother shot his brother’s car, and pointed his gun at police when they arrived on the scene.

Isaac James Arthur Brown, 33, was arrested Monday for the incident that happened April 8 at 5th Avenue Apartments.

Athens police said Brown threatened his mother, and then his brother hit him. Brown then went outside and shot his brother’s car, police said.

When officers arrived, they said Brown pointed his gun at them and then ran. He was arrested a short time later on charges of third-degree domestic violence, menacing, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment.

Brown was picked up again Monday on a warrant for shooting into an occupied vehicle.