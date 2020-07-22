Athens man charged with producing child pornography

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators said an Athens man videoed himself engaging in sex acts with a 12-year-old girl.

Timothy Mayberry Jr., 18, was arrested Tuesday.

Investigators said Mayberry was arrested after a report that the girl had sex with Mayberry at her home in Limestone County. Mayberry videoed the two engaging in sex acts, they said.

Mayberry was charged with second-degree rape, possession of child pornography, production of pornography with a minor, and dissemination of child pornography. He also was charged with third-degree criminal mischief in a separate incident in which authorities said he damaged a windshield.

Mayberry was being held in the Limestone County Jail Wednesday, and bond had not been set.