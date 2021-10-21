Athens man charged with drug trafficking, third-degree burglary, bribery, police say

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) confirmed an Athens man was arrested on several charges, including drug trafficking, burglary, and bribery.

Mitchell Joseph Caldwell, 43, of Athens, Alabama, was charged with drug trafficking, bribery of a public servant, parole violation, and probation violation for third-degree burglary. He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Facility.

Officials with the LCSO said on October 6, Limestone County Deputies responded to a possible robbery in the 13000 block of Sugar Plum Lane around 8:50 p.m.

The victim provided deputies with a description of the suspect and the vehicle he used to leave the scene.

Dispatchers immediately issued an areawide “be on the lookout” (BOLO) for the vehicle. Shortly after the BOLO was issued, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Trooper Casey Terry spotted the vehicle about 3 miles from the scene on Highway 72.

Deputies Caleb Ryan and Mike Bloodworth went to the trooper’s location.

ALEA Trooper Terry reported he noticed the driver reaching in between the seat and the console.

Deputy Ryan identified the driver as Mitchell Joseph Caldwell and found active warrants on him with Madison County. Deputy Ryan asked Caldwell why he was reaching in between his seat and Caldwell told him to “just go get the dope.”

During a search of the vehicle, Deputy Ryan found 49 grams of methamphetamine between the seat and console, where Caldwell had been reaching, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Bloodworth transported Caldwell to the Limestone County Detention Center for his outstanding warrants, and his new charge of drug trafficking. During Caldwell’s transport, he offered Deputy Bloodworth up to $20,000 to release him from custody. Deputy Bloodworth refused Caldwell’s offers and afterward gave Caldwell an additional charge for bribery of a public servant.

Caldwell shared with Deputy Bloodworth that he was on the run from a prison sentence for burglary in Madison County and did not wish to return to prison. The alleged robbery is currently under investigation and more charges are possible.