Athens man arrested on burglary, property theft charges

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police arrested Bryant Hutto Wednesday afternoon on warrants for burglary 3rd degree and theft of property 1st degree.

Brandon Hutto is accused of entering Teds Car Center on US 72 east on August 6, 2020, and taking equipment and cars.

Police say Hutto took vehicle parts, a pressure washer, weedeater, and the keys to two vehicles. They say later in the night Hutto and a friend returned and took two trucks from the car lot.

Hutto was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.