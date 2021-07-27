Athens man arrested in connection with Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ala. – A man was arrested for shooting a man several times in Decatur.

Decatur Police said 34-year-old Roymone Leandre Davis, from Athens, was arrested Tuesday for first-degree assault.

According to Decatur Police, Davis is accused of shooting a man at the 600-Block of 11th Avenue NW in Decatur on July 13, 2021. The victim had several gunshot wounds and was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he was treated.

Davis was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $60,000 bond.