Athens man arrested for Wednesday night burglary

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Athens man was arrested after a reported burglary Wednesday night.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Joseph Lucas Harris from Athens, Ala. has been charged with first-degree burglary.

Officials said they were called to a home in the 14000 block of Section Line Road Wednesday night to a report of an armed burglary.

The homeowner said a man entered the house with a pistol in his hand and he appeared to be drunk, once the man left the house the homeowner called 911.

Officials said, investigators found Harris and when they searched him found a .22 pistol in his waistband.

Harris was taken to the Limestone County Detention Center, a bond had not been set as of Friday evening.