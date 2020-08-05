Athens man arrested for meth trafficking in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – An Athens man is facing drug trafficking charges after Morgan County authorities said they found hidden boxes containing drugs in his truck.

Jamie Elisha Smith, 33, was arrested Monday after Morgan County drug agents pulled him over.

Smith was on Highway 31 and initially failed to pull over, then eventually stopped at the Dollar General in Flint.

Agents said they searched the vehicle and found magnetized boxes hidden in the truck’s engine compartment. In those boxes, they said they found more than 50 grams of meth and some heroin. A handgun also was found, they said.

Smith was charged with meth trafficking and heroin possession.

He was jailed on $250,000 bond, but authorities said they were planning to have his bond revoked on previous charges of meth trafficking and fleeing and eluding.

Those previous charges stem from a Morgan County Drug Enforcement incident that happened two weeks before, where authorities said Smith led agents on a high-speed chase that ended in Cullman County.