LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man was arrested following an argument over a dog, according to a press release from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the sheriff’s office received a report about $5,000 worth of damages to a 1968 Chevy pickup truck in the 12000-block of New Cut Road. Lieutenant Jay Stinnett was assigned the case and identified Michael Glen Green as the offender.

Lt. Stinnett found the damage was because Green was disgruntled over his “missing unconfined dog, that had returned home,” the press release stated.

On May 15, 2022, authorities say Green was arrested on a separate domestic violence case.

Green was interviewed by Lt. Stinnett on May 16, who found probable cause to arrest him for the damage to the ’68 Chevy pickup truck.

Green remains in the custody of the Limestone County Jail on a $5,000 bond.