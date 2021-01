WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Athens man was one of the four people who died during the Wednesday riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C says, Kevin Greeson, 55 of Athens, Alabama, was one of three people who died during the event.

Reports say that Greeson was one of the medical emergencies. According to family members, he died of a heart attack.

Police say there were two other medical emergency deaths, and a woman was shot by Capitol Police.