Athens man accused of robbing man of clothes, vehicle

ATHENS, Ala. – Limestone County authorities say they’ve arrested one person and they’re looking for two more in connection with an armed robbery that left a man naked.

Lachriston Mayberry, 25, was arrested Friday on multiple charges. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are still looking for Nicholas Ferguson and Alexia Devaney in connection with the robbery that happened Feb. 8.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim took a woman to Ferguson’s home on Towe Road to get some personal belongings. Mayberry and Ferguson pulled the man out of the car and forced him to remove his clothes at gunpoint. The men had a pink sawed-off shotgun, authorities said.

After the victim’s clothes were off and they had taken his cash, authorities said they threatened to sodomize the victim with a baseball bat. While looking for the bat, the sheriff’s office said the victim ran to a neighbor’s for help. The men shot at the victim but missed, authorities said.

The next day, authorities said Mayberry tried to break into a home on County Line Road in a second stolen vehicle. After failing to get in, investigators said he fired a shot into the home and left. The vehicle was found later on Eastep Road.

Mayberry was finally arrested Friday in Athens after being spotted near the Walmart. He was taken into custody without incident, they said, and they found the pink shotgun in the vehicle as well.

Mayberry was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, first-degree receiving stolen property, shooting into an occupied dwelling and obstructing justice by using a false identity. He was booked into the Limestone County Jail on $42,500 bond.

Devaney is wanted for first-degree receiving stolen property in connection with the second stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information about Nicholas Ferguson and Alexia Devaney’s location is asked to call Investigator Durden at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.