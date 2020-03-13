Athens man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s house, ends up hospitalized

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Two men were sent to the hospital Thursday after a break-in, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a stabbing call around 6 a.m. Thursday on Hays Mill Road. They say Timothy Steven Walters broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home while she and her boyfriend were there.

Deputies say Walters and the other male then got into a fight before the male stabbed Walters with a pocketknife, reportedly in self-defense.

Investigators said Walters had been harassing his ex since their breakup in 2018. She obtained a protection order against him that deputies say he has violated multiple times. He was arrested in January for violation of the protection order, investigators said.

Walters and the other male were taken to Athens Limestone Hospital. The male has been released. Walters was later taken to Huntsville Hospital where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.