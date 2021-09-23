Athens Main Street named AMLA’s Organization of the Year

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Main Street is Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association’s (AMLA) Organization of the Year.

Athens Main Street received the award during AMLA’s annual PEAK awards ceremony held Thursday in Florence.

AMLA stated in a news release that the award was given to a “member organization that has contributed significantly to the betterment and development of tourism in North Alabama in the past year.”

AMLA cited Athens Main Street’s contributions including the creation of the Athens Arts League and High Cotton Arts, the certified farmers’ market, the Streetscape project, and the renovation of Merchants Alley as their reasoning for the award.

“Bringing people into downtown to eat, shop and tour is a major component of our mission at Athens Main Street,” said Executive Director Tere Richardson. “Being recognized by our region’s preeminent tourism organization is a very high honor.”

Other organizations awarded this year include:

Event of the Year: Piney Chapel Farm Heritage Days

Attraction of the Year: Cathedral Caverns State Park

Good Neighbor Award: Lee Pitts of Pitts Outdoors

Northern Star Award: Katrina Cope, Holiday Inn Express (Gadsden)

Young Professional of the Year: Haley Rutland, Marshall County Tourism and Sports

Tourism Professional of the Year: Anna Mullican, Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center and Park

Lasting Impression Award: Lucy Orr, Downtown Turtle Trail (Decatur)

Chairman's Cup: Connie Pearson, travel writer and blogger

President's Award: K.R. Yedla, Ph.D, chairman and founder of the Yedla Management Company; Senator Tom Butler; Ewell Smith, volunteer from Athens

It Only Takes a Spark Award: Rocket City Trash Pandas

Top North Alabama Ambassador of the Year: Cody Hood, Addison, Ala.

For more information, visit northalabama.org.