Athens Main Street continues to expand Merchants Alley

ATHENS, Ala. — Merchants Alley in downtown Athens continues to grow as development in the area nears completion.

The alleyway, located between 105 North Jefferson and 107 North Jefferson streets, is almost done after a mural by Adam Stephenson and Pamela Tellez Coria was finished last month.

Entitled “Playing the Sound of the Wind,” the mural spans 20 feet high and 40 feet wide and is set to be the focal point of the music-themed alley.

In addition to the mural, Merchants Alley has also been working toward completing selfie spots, planters, a screening fence, concrete walking surfaces, furnishings, and even more artwork.

The alley will also include artwork from the already completed Brittany Howard mural, Art Passages created by students at the Alabama Center for the Arts, and Selfie Murals made by local high school artists. Additional artwork is being commissioned.