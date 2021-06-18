Athens Lions Club welcomes long-running kiddie carnival

ATHENS, Ala. — The Athens Lion Club will welcome back its annual “Kiddie Carnival” next week.

The carnival, which boasts 10 rides for toddlers and young children, will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night from June 24 to July 31. Just like every year since 1957, the carnival will be held at the Lions Club property in Athens.

Each ride requires just one 50 cent ticket.

“We are anxious to offer a place for community to gather once again in a family-friendly environment,” said Athens Lions Club President Vernon Provines. “We are expecting this to be another great year.”

A portion of funds from this year’s event will be used to fund scholarships for local high school seniors who volunteered at the carnival.

For more information about the Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival, visit the event’s Facebook page here.