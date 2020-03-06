Athens-Limestone Tourism celebrates Save Your Vision Month by collecting old eyeglasses for those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. – The American Optometric Association created National Save Your Sight Month in March to raise awareness of the importance of eye checkups.

To celebrate, Athens-Limestone Tourism is partnering with the Athens Lions Club to collect old prescription glasses, sunglasses, and over-the-counter readers and help give the gift to sight to Alabamians in need through the Lions Vision Program.

During the month of March, everyone is invited to gather up their old prescription glasses, readers and even old sunglasses and drop them off through March 31st at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center at 100 North Beaty Street in Athens from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

"It's more than just directing people to concerts, events and attractions. We answer questions from the public and sometimes it's people seeking services like help getting glasses. We’ve reached out to the Athens Lions Club to help these citizens and the glasses collection during the month of March and Save Your Vision Month makes a lot of sense,” says Cayce Lee, Social Media Specialist for Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association.

First Vice President of the Athens Alabama Lions Club John Nazarchyk said of the Lions Vision Project, “The glasses we collect here are taken to Moody, Alabama and processed and their prescription strengths are determined so they can be distributed as needed to those who need help throughout Alabama.”

For questions about the Lions Vision Project, how to become a Lions, or other Lions Programs, contact John Nazarchyk at 256-230-0208. For more information about volunteering at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center or other upcoming planned collection events, contact Cayce Lee at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center at 256-232-5411.