Athens-Limestone Public Library reducing fines for food donations

ATHENS, Ala. – Food banks across the state are struggling to meet the demand and the Athens-Limestone Public Library is hoping to support a local food bank.

The library is asking for people to bring canned and non-perishable food items or toiletries to the library. All items will be donated to the Limestone county Churches Involved food pantry in downtown Athens.

As an incentive for library goers to make a donation, for each item donated the library will waive $1.00 in fines.

“Here at the Athens-Limestone Public Library we want to be the heart of our community,” Ambre Stark, head of circulation, says. “Food pantries have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. By donating these items you can not only help a local food pantry in desperate need but can also clear your library account. The library appreciates our patrons’ willingness to give and desire to support our community.”

Items can be brought to the main desk and everyone, fines or no fines, are encouraged to donate. The Food for Fines program will run for the month of January.