MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man booked into the Madison County Jail last month died on the Fourth of July, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The man, whose name was not released, was found unresponsive in his cell around 8 p.m. July 4, the sheriff's office said. Officers and jail staff tried to revive him before HEMSI paramedics took him to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, they said.