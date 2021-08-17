Athens-Limestone Library temporarily closing due to COVID-19

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens-Limestone Public Library will be temporarily closed for several days due to COVID-19 exposure.

The library closed Tuesday afternoon and will remain closed until Saturday, August 21. During that time all scheduled library programs will be canceled.

Athen-Limestone said they plan to re-open on August 23, but will be closed to the public. They will offer curbside service and admission by appointments for browsing, computer use and other facility use.

Appointments will allow the library to limit the number of people in the building at one time and give the staff plenty of time to clean and sanitize rooms between uses. An appointment can be scheduled by calling 256-232-1233.

Any checked-out items originally due Saturday, August 21 will now be due on Monday, August 23.