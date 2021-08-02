Athens-Limestone Hospital to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens-Limestone Hospital will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday in downtown Athens.
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis for ages 12 and up from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Center for Lifelong Learning on the east side of the historic Courthouse Square.
No appointments are necessary to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.
The hospital is partnering with Athens State University, Athens Main Street: Friday’s After Five, and Athens-Limestone Tourism for the event.