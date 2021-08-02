Athens-Limestone Hospital to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

by: Zach Hester

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens-Limestone Hospital will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday in downtown Athens.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis for ages 12 and up from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Center for Lifelong Learning on the east side of the historic Courthouse Square.

No appointments are necessary to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.

The hospital is partnering with Athens State University, Athens Main Street: Friday’s After Five, and Athens-Limestone Tourism for the event.

