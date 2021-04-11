Athens-Limestone Hospital organizes walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens-Limestone Hospital is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic in Athens starting Monday, April 19.

They will accept walk-ins for the Pfizer vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone ages 16 or older can get the vaccine between 1 pm and 3 pm. The clinic will run Monday through Friday.

The clinic will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 1917 Highway 72 West.

To schedule, re-schedule, or cancel an appointment for the Pfizer COVId-19 vaccine, please call the ALH COVID hotline at 256-262-6188.