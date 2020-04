LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Athens-Limestone Hospital announced its fever and flu clinic will close Friday, May 1 after reporting low patient numbers.

The clinic, located at Waddell Center Family in Athens, opened in March to test patients exhibiting symptoms for COVID-19.

The clinic will close at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Waddell Center Family Medicine will resume normal business hours starting Monday, May 4.