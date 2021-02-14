COVID-19 vaccine clinics closing due to weather, rescheduling patients

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

NORTH ALABAMA. – Local vaccine clinics are announcing closures due to the upcoming winter weather.

Athens-Limestone Hospital has announced its COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closed for two days this week due to the threat of winter weather. No vaccines will be given on Monday, Feb. 15, or Tuesday, Feb. 16. The hospital will call patients and reschedule their appointments as soon as possible.

Athens-Limestone Hospital officials are asking the public to not call the hospital directly; let hospital staff dedicate all their time to get appointments rescheduled.

Highlands Medical Center is rescheduling their COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics to Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Huntsville Hospital’s Community Vaccination Clinic in John Hunt Park will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15. All appointments scheduled for tomorrow will be moved to Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the same time.

Marshall Medical Centers will both be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17. If your appointment was scheduled for Tuesday it will now be at the same time on Thursday, Feb. 18 and if your appointment was scheduled for Wednesday it will now be the same time on Friday, Feb. 19.

A list of other area closings can be found at Weather Closings & Delays.