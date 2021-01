ATHENS, Ala. — Athens-Limestone Hospital is hiring people to help schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The hospital said Friday it was looking for temporary schedulers for its community COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

People who are interested can apply on the hospital’s website.

Vaccinations will be available statewide for seniors age 75 and over beginning Jan. 18. People can register here to be put on Athens-Limestone’s waiting list.