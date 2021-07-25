Athens-Limestone Co. Public Library closes due to COVID-19 exposed staff

ATHENS, Ala. — The Athens-Limestone County Public Library is temporarily closing its doors after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post, the library will remain closed through Thursday, July 29 at 10 a.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the library board and administration have decided to close the library until Thursday,” the post read. “Our cleaning crew is already at work deep cleaning and sanitizing the building.”

All library materials due back from Monday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 28 will now be due on Thursday. The book drop will remain open.

Limestone County is currently among the areas across North Alabama rated at a “very high risk” for the spread of COVID-19.

In the last 14 days, 186 Limestone County residents have tested positive for the virus out of just over 1,500 tested. 158 people in the county have died from the virus since March 2020, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.