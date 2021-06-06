Athens hosts rescheduled Earth Day tradition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Athens was finally able to host its annual Earth Day and Outdoor Expo over the weekend after bad weather postponed the event in April.



Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful (KALB) welcomed visitors of all ages on Saturday to Big Spring Memorial Park. Various vendors were on hand, offering earth-friendly products, and a popular petting zoo for the kids. Local author, Carissa Lovvorn was on also hand to read her children’s novel “Seeds for Sharing.”

Organizers say they hope that the event will encourage some of their younger visitors to be eco-conscious during their lives.

“I hope that they’ll learn to take responsibility for the area that they are in, and the things that they touch. You can always choose to recycle, things that come through your hand, be responsible with those things. If it is recyclable, then recycle it,” said Leigh Patterson of KALB.