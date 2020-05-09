Athens hair salon owner ready to return to work

ATHENS, Ala. – Under Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s new health order, hair salons are now allowed to reopen Monday. Tracy Smith, owner of Traces Salon in Athens says she’s relieved and ready to get back to work.

The salon will have masks available for clients and all stations will be six feet apart. Everyone will also get their hair washed before getting a haircut. Magazines, drinks and candy bowls will be removed for the time being.

Smith wants all of her clients to know they are safe when they come to her business.

“We have been taught for years how to handle infectious diseases,” said Smith. “We’ve taken classes during this whole time. Reagan and I and all of my girls have been barbicide trained so we know how to disinfect.”

Traces Salon will be open Monday by appointment only.