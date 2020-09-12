Athens gym hosted 9/11 remembrance challenge

ATHENS, Ala. – Workout Anytime in Athens held a 9/11 challenge on Friday.

The challenge involved walking 1980 steps on the stair stepper. That equals about 110 stories — the number of floors in the World Trade Center.

Both trainers and gym members participated in the challenge and shared how meaningful it was to them.

“I just love it because I couldn’t imagine it that day but to honor them it makes me feel good,”said Trainer Monica Mason.

Throughout the day members have booked time slots to use the stair stepper to complete the challenge.

“What I struggled with on that stair master, I couldn’t imagine what those people out there on 9/11 struggled with that day,” said Jessica Kyle, one of the challenge participants.