Athens gets more grants for Swan Creek Greenway

ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Athens said Thursday it has received an additional $9,000 in grant money that will be used on the Swan Creek Greenway project.

Walmart has provided a $5,000 grant that will be used to make improvements to the trailhead that’s under construction south of Highway 72 near Railroad Bazaar, city officials said.

The city said Walmart’s grant will be used in connection with a $200,000 ADECA grant that’s paying for construction of a parking lot at the Highway 72 trailhead.

Another $4,000 grant from the local Resource Conservation and Development Council will pay for construction of two kiosks that will have benches, signage and a map. One will be at the Highway 72 trailhead, officials said, and the other will go at the Sportsplex trailhead off Highway 31.

The Swan Creek Greenway is 2.3 miles long and goes from Highway 72 to the Athens Sportsplex. It also connects with Swan Creek Park.