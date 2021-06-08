Athens Fire Department gets grant for new defibrillators

Alabama Rep. Danny Crawford presents a check to Athens Fire Chief Al Hogan for new defibrillators. (Photo provided by city of Athens)

ATHENS, Ala. — Firefighters in Athens received a community grant on Tuesday, allowing them to purchase some much-needed equipment.

This May, they were able to save a patient using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), but their current units are at the end of their warranty.

The new grant, over $15,000 from the Limestone County Legislative Delegation, will allow the Athens Fire Department to purchase new AED units. The money will pay seven packages and cases,10 pediatric pads and six adult electrodes.

Rep. Danny Crawford presented the check to Athens Fire Chief Al Hogan.