ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens Fire & Rescue has responded to a train car fire near the McClellan Street intersection.

Fire Chief Al Hogan reported the intersection is not blocked at this time. Initial reports say the train car that’s on fire has old railroad ties inside.

Hogan said the first call for the fire came in around 10:07 Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.